Ulster meeting Scarlets in the first leg of the back to back European Champions Cup pool four fixtures at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, on Friday night.

Ulster are in third place, a point behind Leicester Tigers and three points ahead of bottom placed Scarlets who are still seeking their first win in the group.

Two weeks ago the sides met at the same venue in the Guinness PRO14, with Scarlets winning comfortably.

Ulster outhalf Burns discusses what is needed to turn that result around in Europe