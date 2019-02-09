Scotland v Ireland: Six Nations latest from Murrayfield

SCOTLAND 10 IRELAND 12

Ireland arrived at Murrayfield for the second match of the Guinness Six Nations campaign knowing their title hopes were already on the line.

Joe Schmidt's men won a Grand Slam last year but defeat to England in this term's Dublin opener meant they could not afford another slip-up against the Scots.

Munster's Chris Farrell came in to make his first Test start in almost a year as he replaced the injured Robbie Henshaw, while Rob Kearney was back at full-back after the experiment of moving Henshaw to 15 failed against Eddie Jones' Red Rose.

Blair Kinghorn had to settle for a place on Scotland's bench despite scoring the Dark Blues' first Championship hat-trick for 30 years in their win over Italy as Gregor Townsend decided he required Sean Maitland's experience on the left wing to quell the Irish.

The Scots knew they had to take advantage of any doubt in the visitors' ranks early and set about putting the squeeze on.

Jacob Stockdale goes over for a try for Ireland against Scotland

They kicked an early penalty to the corner but when they failed to produce a try Greig Laidlaw did not waste another opening as he booted over a seventh-minute penalty.

But it was Ireland who touched down four minutes later as Jacob Stockdale forced Tommy Seymour to scramble back. The Glasgow man won the race but overcooked a simple pass to Maitland and Conor Murray pounced for an easy score.

And the Irish stretched further ahead on 17 minutes when Stockdale burst past a limp Simon Berghan tackle to race home between the posts off a lovely planned move.

Ireland lost Sexton to a blood injury and Joey Carberry was introduced by Ireland, but it was his pass which led to a Finn Russell intercept. Although winger Keith Earls made a great covering tackle Russell popped the ball up perfectly for the supporting Sam Johnston to take and go over for the try. Laidlaw's touchline conversion was sublime and there were two points in it.

The Scots had their tails up and Rory Best had to be alert to deny the hosts a try. The sea of Blue continued to attack the Irish and it took some amazing Irish defence to leave them going in at the break 12-10 ahead.