Scotland v Ireland: Six Nations player ratings

Scotland lost 13-22 to Ireland at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon, here are how the players performed.

SCOTLAND

STUART HOGG: Looked to be gearing up for another dazzling display but the shoulder injury which forced him off just 17 minutes in was a major blow for the Scots. 6/10

TOMMY SEYMOUR: Handed Conor Murray the opening try when he threw a stinker of a pass to Sean Maitland. Bailed out Greig Laidlaw's intercepted pass soon after and had a decent day under the high ball. 5

HUW JONES: Sharper than he was against Italy but still failing to pack the same kind of punch he did during his early days in a Scotland shirt. Dropped a restart. 6

SAM JOHNSON: Starred on his debut last week and ran another good support line to score off Russell's break. Looks a promising addition to Gregor Townsend's squad. 7

SEAN MAITLAND: Got the nod ahead of hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn. Tried to help out Seymour as they scrambled to cover Jacob Stockdale's kick through but could do nothing as his team-mate flung the ball over his head. 6

FINN RUSSELL: Another act of genius as the Racing 92 magician stole possession from Joey Carbery before maintaining his cool with a glorious off-load for Johnson to score. 7

GREIG LAIDLAW: Got away with an intercepted pass and his lack of pace around the breakdown when Ireland were there for the taking towards the end of the first half hurt his team. 5

ALLAN DELL: Along with Rob Harley was culpable for the third try as he failed to get a hold of Carbery as the substitute stand-off sped through a narrow gap. 6

STUART McINALLY: Another front-rower guilty of a missed tackle as he let Jacob Stockdale in to stretch Ireland's lead with the second try. Did win a couple of big turnovers after the break. 6

SIMON BERGHAN: The Edinburgh tighthead did not do much wrong on the basis that he did not do much at all. 5

GRANT GILCHRIST: Performed better of the two Scottish locks but found himself outgunned at the line-out. 6

JONNY GRAY: Back after a three-week shoulder injury lay-off and his lack of recent action showed as he laboured through the final stages. 5

RYAN WILSON: Forced off at the break through injury and his aggression was badly missed in the second half as Scotland struggled to get hands on ball. 6

JAMIE RITCHIE: The Edinburgh man continues to take to Test rugby with aplomb. Proved a menace to Ireland with his pickpocketing at the breakdown. 8

JOSH STRAUSS: Carried well early and put in a monster effort during the first half with 16 tackles - but his well-known stamina issues meant he could not keep it up after the interval. 6

Replacements: Blair Kinghorn was thrown on early for the injured Hogg and started brightly but a bad knock-on just as the Scots were looking to press in the final quarter proved costly. Scrum-half Ali Price got the final 11 minutes but the Dark Blues could have done with his injection of tempo much earlier. 6

IRELAND

ROB KEARNEY: Offered every inch of experience and solidity in the back-field that Ireland so missed against England. 7

KEITH EARLS: Took his match-winning score well and battled manfully all afternoon. 7

CHRIS FARRELL: A constant physical presence but was never able to cut loose in the manner he craved. 6

BUNDEE AKI: Stood up when needed with plenty of physicality, but was unable to add too much ingenuity. 6

JACOB STOCKDALE: Another score for Ireland's try-machine, with 13 in just 16 Tests Stockdale is every inch the arch finisher. 7

JOHNNY SEXTON: Withdrawn prematurely through injury after plenty of physical punishment from the Scots. 6

CONOR MURRAY: Struggled with his kicking again and another off-colour performance, despite his opportunist try. 6

CIAN HEALY: Powerful scrummaging and plenty of hard graft around the field all day. 7

RORY BEST: Rock-solid in stteering the side across the line after last week's hefty England loss. 7

TADHG FURLONG: Another combative showing around the field and excellent scrummaging from this Irish bedrock. 7

JAMES RYAN: Put himself about the field all day and was impressive in the set-piece. 7

QUINN ROUX: Added the tight-game ballast wanted from him, did not let anyone down. 7

PETER O'MAHONY: Got away with a lot with the officials seemingly oblivious, but that is his job after all. 8

SEAN O'BRIEN: Flexed all his ball-carrying muscles to subdue the Scots; just what Ireland needed. 7

JACK CONAN: A physical presence at the back of the scrum as Ireland hit back to winning ways. 7

Replacements: Joey Carbery stepped into the breach when Sexton was forced off, and found his feet to steer Ireland home. 8