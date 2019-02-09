Scotland v Ireland: Six Nations reaction from Ireland captain Rory Best and Scotland's Greig Laidlaw

Ireland captain Rory Best was pleased to see Ireland respond well after their loss to England last week and win against Scotland at Murryfield on Saturday.

Joey Carbery steered Ireland to a redemptive but patchy 22-13 Guinness Six Nations victory over Scotland, as Joe Schmidt's men edged back to winning ways in Edinburgh.

Johnny Sexton suffered a nasty-looking facial injury as the British and Irish Lions talisman copped a string of big hits from the hosts, leaving Munster fly-half Carbery to pilot Ireland home.

Conor Murray, Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls all crossed for Ireland, while Sam Johnson replied for Scotland with Greig Laidlaw posting eight points from the boot.

Sexton's understudy Carbery so nearly fluffed his lines when throwing an intercept pass to Finn Russell, who raced on and popped off the ground for Johnson to score.

But the 23-year-old Carbery quickly found his place in the script, wriggling free and lofting out a fine pass for Earls to score the winning try.

Best said: "We have a lot of belief in what we are doing and how good a team we are.

"That was a really tough game, and it was tough mentally in the build-up, but we asked for the physical reaction we didn't get last week and by and large we got that.

"It wasn't the most spectacular game of rugby that there ever was but we are very grateful for the win. We had a couple of chances and we took them. We were quite clinical when we had it."

Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw was unhappy with some of the decisions of referee Romain Poite.

Laidlaw told BBC Sport: "He doesn't seem to like us, Romain. He refereed us against South Africa as well and we don't seem to see eye to eye.

"But we are not going to blame him. We'll look at ourselves and give credit to Ireland.

"We are frustrated and disappointed with a lot of things in our performance. A few soft moments allowed Ireland to score, but you've got to give credit to them. They took their opportunities."