Shane Logan to stand down as Ulster CEO

Ulster Rugby have confirmed Chief Executive Office, Shane Logan, will stand down from his position..

He will leave the position in August, just ahead of the start of a new competitive season.

In a statement issued on Friday by Ulster Rugby Logan said: "I am very grateful to have had the privilege of being Chief Executive of Ulster Rugby since 2010. We have been able to build a fine stadium, repay our debts, deliver consistent profit and strong commercial growth. This is now allowing us to invest in our clubs, schools and very significantly in our Academy.



"In terms of win ratios, the senior Ulster Team has become more competitive but I am as disappointed as anybody not to have landed that elusive trophy.



"There have been some significant challenges in recent years. I hope that the unity with which everyone in Ulster faced these will endure for generations. I wish everyone in Ulster the very best for the future."

Meanwhile, Paul Terrington, Chair of the Ulster Rugby Management Committee, says Shane Logan played a vital role in establishing the club's financial stability and making it a more inclusive organisation with broader appeal across all communities.



"On behalf of Ulster Rugby I want to thank Shane Logan for his commitment to the club over the past eight years. Shane has made a significant contribution in terms of placing Ulster Rugby on a secure financial footing.



"The redevelopment of Kingspan Stadium and training facilities will be a lasting legacy. His great work with rugby clubs all over Ulster's nine counties is also acknowledged."



Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, thanked Logan for his dedication and wished him well in his future ventures.



"Having strong, financially secure provinces is vital to Irish Rugby, and Shane has worked with teams, managers, sponsors, government and other sports effectively over eight years at Ulster Rugby. We thank Shane for his dedication to Ulster Rugby and are sorry to see him go, but wish him all the very best for the future."