Simon Zebo: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland appeals for information after alleged comments made to winger

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has appealed for information after Racing 92 winger Simon Zebo hinted at claims of racism on social media after the sides had met in a European Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

In the wake of the allegation on Twitter by former Irish international Zebo that he was subjected to comments from the Ulster fans that were “not on”, McFarland said if it did happen it was totally unacceptable.

“We are aware of Simon’s tweet and the discussion around that,” said McFarland. “If that did happen, it is totally unacceptable. This is a club where inclusivity plays a huge part.

“We want people of all different extractions, types, whatever, anybody, we want them involved (with us).

“And anything that goes against that is totally unacceptable. I know that as an organisation that is totally the position we take.”

McFarland also appealed to anyone who had heard anything to come forward.

“If there is anybody out there who knows what happened, and if something happened, we want to know because nobody should have to put up with that,” said McFarland.

Ulster won the game 26-22 to keep their hopes of making the last eight of the European Champions Cup alive.

McFarland’s comments at yesterday’s weekly pre-match media briefing came before Racing 92 released a statement condemning “the racist insults” against Zebo.

That statement said: “Racing 92 strongly condemns the racist insults that Simon Zebo was targetted with on Saturday during the European Cup game between this club and Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

“Racism has no place in rugby, in which the values of solidarity and togetherness are the exact opposite of any forms of discrimination.”

It went on: “Racing, however, does not wish to stigmatise Ulster Rugby as a whole.

“The insults suffered by Simon Zebo are the actions of only one or two individuals and have been condemned by many Ulster fans who have shown their support for Simon.”