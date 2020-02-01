SIX NATIONS: Ireland make it a winning start for the Andy Farrell era with victory over Scotland

IRELAND 19 SCOTALND 12

Ireland's new era under head coach Andy Farrell got off to a winning start as they deservedly defeated Scotland in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening as the Six Nations Championship got underway.

Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt at the end of the Rugby World Cup and all eyes were on him and the Irish camp earlier this week as he made his first selection announcement, sweeping in with a narrow broom and making small changes to the side which had disappointed in Japan.

Number eight Number eight Caelan Doris was handed his international debut in Dublin and Rob Herring make his Six Nations debut as he won the right to start at hooker following the retirement of Rory Best.

Doris' debut was short lived, knocked out in a tackle in the opening minutes, allowing Peter O'Mahony to come off the bench on five minutes.

Scotland, whose World Cup was markedly worse than Ireland's showing made 10 changes from the sides which had crashed out to Ireland and hosts Japan in the group stages as Gregor Townsend signalled a new dawn for his nation.

Ireland on the attack against Scotland

And the Scots started well, putting in some sharp early running lines and got their reward with a fourth-minute Adam Hastings penalty.

However, the Irish hit back purposefully with Sexton slicing through for a converted score seven minutes later.

That left the hosts 7-6 ahead after 22 minutes.

Expectations among the Scotland faithful had never been lower after a dreadful World Cup campaign but they were proving a match for the Irish and had they been more clinical at key times they would have caused the Irish more problems than they were.

The visitors were made to regret their wasted opportunities including a missed Hastings penalty, as Sexton nailed a kick of his own to send the hosts in 10-6 ahead at the break.

Outhalf Sexton extended that lead to 13-6 with an early second half penalty, but once again Ireland got off the hook when Scottish captain, Stuart Hogg, dropped the ball as he crossed for a try minutes later. Play was brought back for a penalty and Hastings kicked his third penalty to leave four points between the sides.

Robbie Henshaw, one to miss out on the initial starting selection and John Cooney, surrounded by much hype in the build-up to team selection, were both introduced and presented with the opportunity to stake their claims.

Ireland could not get a decent foothold in the game - and Scotland were proving stubborn with Hastings keeping them right in the contest as he landed a penalty on 65 minutes to put them four points behind once again.

Captain Sexton's last act in a steady performance was to kick Ireland into a seven point lead with his fifth kick from six - he left having scored all Ireland's 19 points to be replaced by Leinster stablemate Ross Byrne.

Scotland found some fire in the last five minutes to leave the home crowd anxious, pressing the Irish line, but the green defence was absolutely superb and eventually man of the match CJ Stander forced the penalty to give the hosts the relief they needed.

But at the resultant lineout from the touch finder, Ireland breached the gap and the Scots had another opportunity to start over from the free kick with two minutes remaining.

Again the Scots could not capitalise - their mantra throughout - ball spilled forward and Ireland just had to let the clock get down to the red at the scrum and eventually Henshaw kicks the ball dead.