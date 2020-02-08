SIX NATIONS: Ireland secure bonus point win over champions Wales in Dublin

IRELAND 24 WALES 7

Ireland rallied to a try scoring bonus point win over Grand Slam defemding Six Nations champions Wales in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Welsh side's first loss in eight games in the Guinness Six Nations - their last loss ironically coming at the Aviva Stadium two years ago to the Irish.

Wales, who last year completed a tournament clean sweep by emphatically beating Ireland in Cardiff, made one change from their bonus-point victory over Italy.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, a try-scoring debutant off the bench seven days ago, made his first Test start and George North moved back to the wing from midfield.

Ireland have won 16 of their last 17 Tests in Dublin and showed two changes from the side which scraped past Scotland last weekend.

Tadgh Furlong goes over for a try for Ireland against Wales in Dublin

Centre Robbie Henshaw replaced an injured Garry Ringrose, and flanker Peter O'Mahony also started in a reshaped back-row which saw CJ Stander move to number eight in place of Caelan Doris.

Wales fly-half Owen Williams sustained an injury during the warm-up, with Jarrod Evans replacing him on the visitors' bench.

Ireland scored their bonus point try five minutes from the end through winger Andrew Conway, having survived a strong period of Welsh pressure between 55 and 70 minutes.

It keeps hopes of a Grand Slam on course for new Irish head coach Andy Farrell, their next assignment leaving the comfort of their Dublin home to face England at Twickenham on February 23.

Wales celebrate scoring a try during the loss to Ireland

Against Wales, the Irish began the game in the ascendancy and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute through a try from full-back Jordan Larmour.

Following a ruck inside the Wales 22, Larmour received the ball from scrum-half Conor Murray and brushed his way through the Welsh defence before touching down wide on the right.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton was embarrassingly off target with the conversion, leaving the score at 5-0.

Wales suffered a blow in the 25th minute when wing Josh Adams, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the win over Italy, was forced off and replaced by Johnny McNicholl, but they quickly responded to the setback and edged ahead.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams dived over to the right of the posts after racing clear on to a pass from Dan Biggar, with the latter adding the extras to put the visitors 7-5 ahead.

Wayne Pivac's side did not lead for long due to a costly error from Williams.

The Welsh number nine knocked on close to his own try line following a line-out and, from the resultant scrum, prop Tadhg Furlong bulldozed his way over to score.

Sexton made no mistake with a much simpler conversion, putting Ireland 12-7 in front.

Ireland took their slender advantage into the break, leading 12-7.

Ireland were rewarded for a dominant start to the second period with a third try of the afternoon, scored by Josh Van Der Flier.

Referee Romain Poite awarded the score following a lengthy consultation with the TMO after flanker Van Der Flier grounded in the left corner during a maul.

Sexton successfully kicked the conversion, giving the hosts breathing space at 19-7.

Wales thought they had found a way back into the contest but centre Hadleigh Parkes was adjudged to have lost control of the ball as he dived for the try line.

French official Poite initially awarded a try before ruling it out following another lengthy review.

Ireland rallied in the closing stages, with Conway going over for a try to secure the bonus point win, but Wales had the final say when Justin Tipuric crossed and Leigh Halfpenny converted.