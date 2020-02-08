SIX NATIONS: Ireland v Wales player ratings

Player ratings for the Ireland v Wales Guinness Six Nations game in Dublin

Ireland defeated Wales 24-24 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in the second round of Guinness Six Nations matches.

Justin Tipuric scores a try for Wales against Ireland

Here are the player ratings:

IRELAND

Jordan Larmour: Scored Ireland's opening try and looked razor-sharp in attack. 7/10

Andrew Conway: Capped a fine all-round display by scoring Ireland's final try. Wales found him hard to handle. 8

Robbie Henshaw: A strong performance by the Leinster centre before he went off during the second period. 7

Bundee Aki: Did his work impressively as Ireland moved through the gears to leave Wales a comfortable second-best. 7

Jacob Stockdale: A strong first-half display from the Ulster wing as Ireland stayed unbeaten in this season's Six Nations. 7

Johnny Sexton: Controlled things well in terms of Ireland tactics, proving an assured contributor. 7

Conor Murray: Worked well at the heels of a dominant Irish pack, firing out a quick service and kicking well. 7

Cian Healy: Showcased all his experience with a typically robust effort in the scrum. 7

Rob Herring: A solid effort by Ireland's hooker as they built strongly on last weekend's win against Scotland. 7

Tadhg Furlong: A try-scoring contribution by the Leinster prop and he was at the heart of a strong Irish pack. 8

Iain Henderson: A typically tireless effort by the Ulster lock. He rolled up his sleeves and never stopped working. 7

James Ryan: Ensured that Ireland's pack dominated most of the match with an assured performance. 7

Peter O'Mahony: Recalled to the Irish back-row and he did not disappoint, getting through a huge amount of work. 7

Josh van der Flier: Scored his team's third try, which was just reward for a fine performance. 7

CJ Stander: Along with Furlong, the pick of Ireland's pack. A major contribution to victory. 8

Replacements

Ireland's substitutes all offered something, helping the home side to close out a comfortable victory. 7

WALES

Leigh Halfpenny: Rarely seen in attack as Wales found themselves on the back foot for long periods. 6/10

George North: Hardly received a pass and was guilty of a glaring late knock-on. Low-key. 5

Nick Tompkins: His first Test start was in stark contrast to a try-scoring debut off the bench last weekend, but he will learn from the experience. 5

Hadleigh Parkes: Should have scored a second-half try and was solid without being spectacular. 6

Josh Adams: The World Cup's top try-scorer lasted just 25 minutes before a leg injury forced him out of the action. 6

Dan Biggar: Went off in the second-half as Wales floundered under increased Ireland pressure. 6

Tomos Williams: Scored a first-half try, but also spilled possession that gave Ireland a platform to score their second try. 6

Wyn Jones: Found it tough going opposite dominant Irish tighthead prop Furlong. 5

Ken Owens: Worked hard, as usual, but it was not Wales' day, especially in the forward exchanges. 6

Dillon Lewis: Another testing afternoon for the Wales prop as Ireland's scrum took the honours. 5

Jake Ball: Typically hard-working contribution high on tackle-count, but Wales could have few complaints about the result. 6

Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain looked frustrated at times and he will be disappointed that his team never threatened when it mattered. 6

Aaron Wainwright: Went off early in the second period and was replaced by Ross Moriarty. 6

Justin Tipuric: Scored a try during the dying seconds and he was arguably Wales' best player. 7

Taulupe Faletau: Continues to work his way back at Test level after long-term injury troubles. 6

Replacements

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was forced into an early change when Adams went off, and his later substitutes could not affect the outcome. 6