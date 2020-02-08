SIX NATIONS: Ireland v Wales player ratings

Player ratings for the Ireland v Wales Guinness Six Nations game in Dublin
Ireland defeated Wales 24-24 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in the second round of Guinness Six Nations matches.
Here are the player ratings:
IRELAND
Jordan Larmour: Scored Ireland's opening try and looked razor-sharp in attack. 7/10
Andrew Conway: Capped a fine all-round display by scoring Ireland's final try. Wales found him hard to handle. 8
Robbie Henshaw: A strong performance by the Leinster centre before he went off during the second period. 7
Bundee Aki: Did his work impressively as Ireland moved through the gears to leave Wales a comfortable second-best. 7
Jacob Stockdale: A strong first-half display from the Ulster wing as Ireland stayed unbeaten in this season's Six Nations. 7
Johnny Sexton: Controlled things well in terms of Ireland tactics, proving an assured contributor. 7
Conor Murray: Worked well at the heels of a dominant Irish pack, firing out a quick service and kicking well. 7
Cian Healy: Showcased all his experience with a typically robust effort in the scrum. 7
Rob Herring: A solid effort by Ireland's hooker as they built strongly on last weekend's win against Scotland. 7
Tadhg Furlong: A try-scoring contribution by the Leinster prop and he was at the heart of a strong Irish pack. 8
Iain Henderson: A typically tireless effort by the Ulster lock. He rolled up his sleeves and never stopped working. 7
James Ryan: Ensured that Ireland's pack dominated most of the match with an assured performance. 7
Peter O'Mahony: Recalled to the Irish back-row and he did not disappoint, getting through a huge amount of work. 7
Josh van der Flier: Scored his team's third try, which was just reward for a fine performance. 7
CJ Stander: Along with Furlong, the pick of Ireland's pack. A major contribution to victory. 8
Replacements
Ireland's substitutes all offered something, helping the home side to close out a comfortable victory. 7
WALES
Leigh Halfpenny: Rarely seen in attack as Wales found themselves on the back foot for long periods. 6/10
George North: Hardly received a pass and was guilty of a glaring late knock-on. Low-key. 5
Nick Tompkins: His first Test start was in stark contrast to a try-scoring debut off the bench last weekend, but he will learn from the experience. 5
Hadleigh Parkes: Should have scored a second-half try and was solid without being spectacular. 6
Josh Adams: The World Cup's top try-scorer lasted just 25 minutes before a leg injury forced him out of the action. 6
Dan Biggar: Went off in the second-half as Wales floundered under increased Ireland pressure. 6
Tomos Williams: Scored a first-half try, but also spilled possession that gave Ireland a platform to score their second try. 6
Wyn Jones: Found it tough going opposite dominant Irish tighthead prop Furlong. 5
Ken Owens: Worked hard, as usual, but it was not Wales' day, especially in the forward exchanges. 6
Dillon Lewis: Another testing afternoon for the Wales prop as Ireland's scrum took the honours. 5
Jake Ball: Typically hard-working contribution high on tackle-count, but Wales could have few complaints about the result. 6
Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain looked frustrated at times and he will be disappointed that his team never threatened when it mattered. 6
Aaron Wainwright: Went off early in the second period and was replaced by Ross Moriarty. 6
Justin Tipuric: Scored a try during the dying seconds and he was arguably Wales' best player. 7
Taulupe Faletau: Continues to work his way back at Test level after long-term injury troubles. 6
Replacements
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was forced into an early change when Adams went off, and his later substitutes could not affect the outcome. 6