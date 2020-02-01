SIX NATIONS: Reaction after Ireland defeat Scotland in Dublin

Ireland secured a first win for new head coach Andy Farrell with a gusty display to defeat Scotland 19-12 in Dublin in the Guinness Six Nations championship on Saturday.

Newly installed Irish captain Jonny Sexton scored all 19 points as the Irish ran out winners, but it came after a nervy finish and also after Scottish captain Stuart Hogg had dropped the ball as crossed for a certain try with the hosts leading by seven points in the second half.

It was a massive let-off for Ireland who will need to be a lot better when they entertain defending champions Wales on Saturday.

But Farrell was delighted to get his reign off to a winning start.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved the win, although I thought Scotland were great," he said.

"It was a good Test match. First up, it was very attritional, I thought that Scotland's forwards were excellent.

Scottish captain Stuart Hogg drops the ball as he goes over the try line against Ireland

"Defensively they were hitting hard and we know what a threat they can be with ball in hand and we had to fight and dig deep plenty of times.

"Our performance, you can sum it up in the last five minutes, really. We asked the lads all week to make sure they star for something and I think you could easily see the true grit."

There was concern around the stadium when back-rower Caelan Doris went down after a heavy hit and had to be replaced just four minutes into his debut.

But Farrell reported: "He's up and talking. He's there with his family now in the changing room, they've just presented a cap to him and he's in fine spirits.

"It was unfortunate for him, it was just an accident, head on head. It's just unfortunate for him. He'll lick his wounds and he'll be back."

As for that crucial mistake, Scottish kipper Hogg apologised for the incredible "schoolboy" gaffe that cost his side dear in the Aviva Stadium.

The star full-back was looking to lead his team to victory on his first outing as Dark Blues captain.

Asked to explain what had happened, Hogg replied: "Just a schoolboy error. I'm gutted with how that happened. I can't change what's happened now. I just need to get on with it.

"I apologised to the boys. What will be will be and we have to move on.

"I'm bitterly disappointed to drop the ball over the line. We got ourselves into a good position after the forwards' good work.

"I'm so disappointed I couldn't finish it off."