SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland snatch dramatic victory in Paris

FRANCE 13 IRELAND 15

Johnny Sexton's remarkable drop goal after time helped Ireland win their NatWest 6 Nations opener 15-13 against France in Paris.

Trailing 13-12 thanks to a Teddy Thomas try, Ireland kept their heads through 41 phases of play in order to open up a window for Sexton.

And the fly-half, who scored all of Ireland's points on the night, duly obliged from just inside the France half to earn Ireland the win.

Ireland full-back Rob Kearney hailed the dramatic finish and Sexton's last-gasp drop goal.

"It's quite incredible really. We probably got out of jail a little bit," the 31-year-old said.

Six Nations debutant Jacob Stockdale on the attack for Ireland against France

"To build that amount of phases, to keep the ball - the conditions are awful - and then the stones on Johnny at the end was incredible.

"I thought it (the drop goal) was a little short. It went in slow motion and it just crept over.

"We knew it was the last play. He ran off celebrating and we all went along. It was unbelievably special."