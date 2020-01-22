SIX NATIONS RUGBY: No hints on Ireland selection from new head coach Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell remained poker faced when quizzed relentlessly about the form of Ulster scrum half John Cooney during the Guinness Six Nations Championship launch in London yesterday.

Cooney has been the in-form scrumhalf on the island this season and it is widely predicted he will start in Ireland’s opener against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, February 1.

However, he did suffer an HIA in Ulster’s win over Bath last weekend - a 22-15 win securing an away quarter-final April date with Toulouse in the Heineken European Champions Cup - and he will follow the return to play protocols but would be boarding the plane on Wednesday to Portugal as the Irish 36-man-squad goes off for some warm weather training.

Farrell admitted he had been asked “a lot” about John Cooney during his various interviews at the launch of the annual competition in Tobacco Docks on Tuesday.

“Competition for places at scrum half is obviously at a premium as well,” said Farrell.

“A lot of people have been asking questions about John Cooney today, he’s playing really well. He’s really confident and loving his rugby at this moment in time

“I picked five scrumhalves in the camp before Christmas, Caolin Blade and Jamison Gibson-Park were very unlucky to miss out on this squad because they’re playing good rugby as well

“At the same time, Luke McGrath got man of the match at the weekend, Conor Murray got man of the match at the weekend.”

Looking at the names to choose from, it does reflect the competitive side of the current Ireland squad, which is a massive boost going into the championship, particularly after the disappointment of last season’s campaign and the poor World Cup performance in Japan.

This will be Farrell’s first competitive tournament since stepping up to take the head coach reins from Joe Schmidt.

“I think we’re in a great place, not just at scrum-half but in many positions. I believe all 36 are in good form,” said Farrell.

But the 44-year-old still believes there is some patience required during the transitional phase.

One thing for certain though, he wants this Irish squad to deliver.

“Results remain of paramount importance and I want his squad to hit the ground running, “ admitted Farrell.

Asked what he hoped to achieve in the forthcoming tournament, he replied: "Progressing our game, winning - it matters, we won't shy away from that.

"If I told Johnny that he's going into a game to play second fiddle and come away with a loss, he'd think I'd gone mad.

"We want to win but at the same time we want to develop our game and keep on improving.

"Certain aspects will take a little bit of time but at the same time we expect to perform,” added Farrell.