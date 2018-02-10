SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Sloppy finish does not take gloss of Irish victory: Keith Earls

IRELAND 56 ITALY 19

Ireland crushed Italy to make it two wins from two in this season's NatWest 6 Nations on Saturday afternoon in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Facing Irishman Conor O'Shea's side in Dublin, the hosts ran in eight tries as they won 56-19.

Centre Robbie Henshaw scored two of them, with winger Jacob Stockdale also grabbing a brace. Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls and Rory Best also went in.

"It was good at times, we started well, got a few scores early on," Earls said of the win. "We were a bit sloppy in the second half.

"We are happy with the win but will always find something to improve on."

On the way his side finished their tries, he added: "We scored some really good tries, we're happy with that - 56 points on a good Italian side, we'll take that any day."