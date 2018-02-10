SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Sloppy finish does not take gloss of Irish victory: Keith Earls

Jacob Stockdale goes over for his second Ireland try against Italy
IRELAND 56 ITALY 19

Ireland crushed Italy to make it two wins from two in this season's NatWest 6 Nations on Saturday afternoon in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Facing Irishman Conor O'Shea's side in Dublin, the hosts ran in eight tries as they won 56-19.

Centre Robbie Henshaw scored two of them, with winger Jacob Stockdale also grabbing a brace. Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls and Rory Best also went in.

"It was good at times, we started well, got a few scores early on," Earls said of the win. "We were a bit sloppy in the second half.

"We are happy with the win but will always find something to improve on."

On the way his side finished their tries, he added: "We scored some really good tries, we're happy with that - 56 points on a good Italian side, we'll take that any day."