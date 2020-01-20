Six Nations selection for Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has been drafted into Ireland’s Six Nations squad ahead of next Saturday’s opener against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

McCloskey has been an integral part of Dan McFarland’s side reaching the Heineken Cup quarter-finals for a second consecutive year and was very unlucky to not make new coach Andy Farrell’s initial 35-man squad.

However, after the final round of European games, the inside centre has been called to Dublin ahead of a warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

McCloskey made his international debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations at Twickenham but has only added another two caps since.

“Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks and played well again at the weekend,” said Farrell. “Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options.”

McCloskey’s inclusion brings the Ulster contingent in the squad up to nine.

All players will be assessed by the Ireland Medical Team upon arrival into national camp. There are no significant injury concerns following the weekend’s European action.