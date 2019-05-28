Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison omitted from Ireland training squad ahead of World Cup

Ulster’s player of the season, Stuart McCloskey has been omitted from the Ireland training squad.

Head coach Joe Schmidt announced the 44-man squad on Tuesday with both McCloskey and fellow Ulster centre, Will Addison not included.

Addison has made his Irish debut against Italy last November having joined Ulster from Sale Sharks over the summer.

But although he was included in the Six Nations panel he had an ongoing back issue.

He underwent an operation but was expected to be fit in time for the World Cup.

McCloskey picked up two player of the year awards at this year’s Ulster Rugby Awards dinner, including the Ulster Rugby player of the year.

He had an impressive season with Ulster and he was selected in the Guinness PRO14 dream team of the season.

Although he has not played for Ireland since 2016, mainly due to the fierce competition in the midfield, it was widely felt he may have been included in the provisional panel.

And while Schmidt has indicated there may be potential call-ups to come, it looks as though McCloskey’s hope of pusing for a place on the plane to Japan for the Rugby World Cup this autumn has gone.

Ireland face warm-up games against Italy (home, August 10) and England (away, August 24) before back to back games against Wales on Saturday, August 31 (away) and in Dublin on September 7.

Ireland’s opening pool game at the World Cup is against Scotland on September 22.