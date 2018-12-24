Sure ye know Connacht inside out Dan? Watch our video Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Dan McFarland has had previous strong connections with Connacht. Now the Ulster head coach goes to Galway on Friday, out to avenge a rare home defeat by the Westerners. Surely with all that prior time at The Sportsgound he will have some inside track.... It is all tongue in cheek! an upbeat Ulster head coach Dan McFarland Ulster's Marcell Coetzee reflects on a man of the match performance against Munster