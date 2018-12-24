Sure ye know Connacht inside out Dan? Watch our video

Dan McFarland has had previous strong connections with Connacht.

Now the Ulster head coach goes to Galway on Friday, out to avenge a rare home defeat by the Westerners.

Surely with all that prior time at The Sportsgound he will have some inside track....

It is all tongue in cheek!

an upbeat Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

an upbeat Ulster head coach Dan McFarland