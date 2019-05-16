The Glasgow threats - Watch Ulster head coach Dan McFarland's assessment of the Scottish side Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Ulster go to Scotstoun on Friday night to face Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final (kick-off 7:35pm). In our video, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland assesses the threats of the Scottish side. Ulster head coach Dan McFarland runs an eye over Captain's Run on Thursday Glasgow v Ulster: Big game pre-match stats