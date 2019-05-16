The Glasgow threats - Watch Ulster head coach Dan McFarland's assessment of the Scottish side

Ulster go to Scotstoun on Friday night to face Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final (kick-off 7:35pm).

In our video, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland assesses the threats of the Scottish side.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland runs an eye over Captain's Run on Thursday

