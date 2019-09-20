The sport of rugby ... but not as we know it

A sport for wheelchair users – originally christened murderball – will be showcased at a tournament in Co Antrim this weekend.

Teams from across the UK will go wheel-to-wheel at the Antrim Forum tomorrow and Sunday in the uncompromising contact unisex sport known as wheelchair rugby.

While it doesn’t mirror the 15-a-side game being played at the Rugby World Cup which begins today in Japan, those taking part are every bit as tough and equally inspirational.

Hosts the Ulster Barbarians club welcome Glasgow Crushers from Scotland, North East Bulls from England and an Irish development team from the Republic of Ireland.

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Trevor Ringland, who is patron of the Ulster Barbarians, can vouch for the physicality of the sport: “I’ve put together teams of ex-rugby players to take them on including Nigel Carr, Keith Crossan, Willie Duncan, Jimmy McCoy, Philip Rainey and Jan Cunningham.

“We’re playing full on, it’s no holds barred and we’re getting stuffed.

“We’ve taken them on a few times over the years and I don’t think we’ve had a positive result yet.”

He said: “Wheelchair rugby is played by those who have the most serious disabilities and yet they compete in the most physical of ways and it’s great fun.”

In a sport where contact is integral, players use custom-made wheelchairs with key design features including a front bumper – designed to help strike and hold opposing wheelchairs – and wings positioned in front of the main wheels to make the wheelchair more difficult to stop and hold.

Trevor said: “It’s played indoors on a hardwood court. You’re basically trying to block your opponent and intercept passes.

“Wheelchairs are ramming together at very high speeds, you will get guys being overturned on occasions. Murderball is as good a description of it as you can make.”

Ulster Barbarians were formed in April 2013. They train at the Antrim Forum and compete against teams from Ireland and the UK as well as European opposition.

Team members come from across the Province including Donegal, Ballycastle, Cookstown, Belfast, Bangor, Downpatrick and Newcastle.

Downpatrick man Sean Smyth, who plays for Barbarians and also helps to co-ordinate the team, said: “Before the Barbarians formed in 2013 I’d been travelling to Dublin to play.

“This is our first time hosting a tournament outside of the annually held Irish League.”

Of the sport, the 31-year-old said: “It can be quite intense. It gets the adrenalin going, and it’s a lot of fun as well.

“Rugby players are used to charging with their shoulder and pumping their legs. With us it’s all powered with our arms. It’s good exercise.”

As well as the four teams taking part, the Antrim Forum event will feature an exhibition game between a team assembled by Trevor Ringland and a team of wheelchair rugby volunteers.

The event starts at 9am tomorrow and the final is due to be over at around 5.30pm.

To find out more visit www.ulsterbarbarians.com