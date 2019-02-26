Towns’ Cup: Ballyclare to face City of Armagh and Clogher take on Enniskillen in semi-finals

City of Armagh II produced the result of the day in the River Rock Towns’ Cup quarter-finals when they were 15-12 winners over Junior Cup vicitors Dromore.

The Orchard County side are keen to go one better than last year’s semi-final and, like the club’s senior lift lift a trophy this season.

They however face a repeat of last year’s semi-final, only this year they will have to go to face Ballyclare - who went on to lift the trophy - at the East Antrim venue.

The White Hare men were 31-17 winners at home over Randalstown and given they have also defeated Ballynahinch II (away) in the competition they are certainly in no mood to give the trophy up lightly.

The second semi-final in Monday’s draw at Kingspan Stadium will be an all Western affair with Clogher Valley taking on Enniskillen.

Clogher, who are locked in a promotion battle at the top of Kukri Championship Two currently, were comfortable enough winners over Championship One side Portadown, 33-12, in the last eight.

Clogher have enjoyed Towns’ Cup success over recent seasons, last winning it in 2014 losing out in the 2015 showpiece.

For Enniskillen, not getting home advantage was helped slightly be not having so far to go for the semi.

The Skins have been in the final for a number of years recently and are now keen to get back to Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday and put an overdue success on the counter.

They last won the trophy in 1937!

The semi-final ties are to be played on Saturday, March 16.