Ulster assistant Dwayne Peel expects backlash from wounded Scarlets in Belfast

Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel fully expects a backlash from Scarlets on Friday night in the second leg of their back to back European Champions Cup pool matches.

The Irish Province secured a rare away win not just for them, but any side, at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night.

The 25-24 win reflects a close content, but in fairness Ulster were well deserving of the points, taking all five out of Wales to push them into second place in Pool Four.

Jacob Stockdale, Henry Speight, Will Addison and Marcell Coetzee secured a bonus point win for Ulster.

Scarlets head coach, Wayne Pivac, admitted Ulster had “hurt” his side and inflicting a third loss in the group as Ulster had done basically means the Euro exit door for last season’s semi-finalists.

“We have got three more games in this competition, starting next week (against Ulster in Belfast), and we want to turn tonight’s result around.

“They hurt us at home tonight and hurt our chances in this competition, so I guess we want to try and repay the debt.

“You can look back and pull games to bits, it’s not going to change the situation we are in. It is frustrating.

“We have got to focus on the positives out of that game and make sure we keep building on our performances, because we have still got a lot to play for this season.”

Ulster’s Peel said: “In this period in Europe, the job is sort of half done. We are delighted with the win, but we know there is going to be a backlash at our place next week.

“We had prepared well this week and have to do it again. We realise it is another massive game for us.

“This week we couldn’t have asked for more. We have got some good players in our squad, and they all stood up.

“We are a work in progress. We are delighted with the win, and our aim is to get better week on week.”

Ulster defence coach Jared Payne added: “The effort they put in was just a really good performance, so huge credit to the guys for that. One big thing was the way we worked for each other right through the game.”