Ulster bid for Elton Jantjies knocked back by IRFU

South African Elton Jantjies will not be coming to Ulster after a potential move for the outhalf was blocked by the IRFU.

It is understood initial terms with the current Lions outhalf had been agreed.

But the Province’s moves to have the Springbox and Super Rugby star were dashed by the IRFU.

Ulster are in the market for a quality top line outhalf since the IRFU ended Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s contracts.

Jantjies was understood to be one of a number of players on Ulster’s radar along with Bordeaux’s Fijian out-half Ben Volavola.

Ulster are keen to press their case for a Non Irish Qualified outhalf as they look ahead to what will basically be a fresh start with 13 players leaving for various reasons and new head coach Dan McFarland still to come up.

The Jantjies setback continues to add further to speculation that Leinster’s Joey Carbery could still move North, although it was becoming more and more likely if he had to leave Dublin it would be a move West to Munster.

Leinster are involved in the PRO14 final on Saturday in Dublin against defending champions Scarlets and any news on a potential Carbery move will not come before the weekend.

“I’m not sure what the latest is,” said assistant Leinster coach John Fogarty said on Monday in Dublin during a press confence.

Jantjies would have been seen as a good fit with Ulster, an older and experienced outhalf than, say, Carbery.

And it would have been the ideal opportunity to help develop youngsters Johnny McPhillips and Angus Curtis.

However, while Ulster fans may be quick to criticise the IRFU - it is also believed Leinster have had requests for an NIQ to replace Isa Nacewa blocked as well.