ulster close to fresh signing

Ulster are set to lift the gloom around Kingspan Stadium after a heavy defeat at Leinster by announcing the signing of a new out half to replace Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano.

The Australian international will return to the Brumbies after Ulster complete their European pool games against Wasps on Sunday week.

Ulster have announced the new signing will be an overseas player - which has ruled out speculation that Leinster’s Joey Carbery or Munster’s JJ Hanrahan would be heading north on a loan deal.

Kiss was unable to gave much detail away after Saturday night’s 38-7 defeat at the RDS but he did praise Leali’ifano’s contribution during his six-month loan spell in Belfast.

“We’ve got a plan and we’re just holding off on the details,” said Kiss. “Christian has two more games and he’s done a really good job, there’s no doubting what he’s done for Pete Nelson, Brett Herron and Johnny McPhillips who had a good impact.

“He’s been a good influence on those young guys, we’ve said all along that we want someone in there with a bit of experience and that’ll be announced in due course.”

With all the 2018 Super Rugby contracts handed out it is widely believed the new signing with come from Japan’s Top League, which concludes this Saturday.

Ulster operations director Bryn Cunningham is hoping to get the announcement over the line this week.

“It is a very difficult time of the year to try and get a replacement of quality that is going to make a difference to our squad,” said Cunningham. “But I think we’ve done that.”

Meanwhile, Ulster look set to be without double Lion tourist Tommy Bowe after the winger suffered a late injury at the RDS.

“It looks like it’s around the sternum but we’re doing more tests,” said Kiss. “The doc said weeks, so that could be anything getting up to eight (weeks), that’s a shame for him.”

