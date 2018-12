Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland, admits the injuries to Iain Henderson, Alan O'Connor and Matty Rea leave the Province a bit light as they go into three Irish derbies in the Guinness PRO14.

But he remained upbeat and knows that whoever steps in to fill the gaps will be competitive in the Ulster jersey.

Ulster face Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night, December 21, before away games at Connacht (December 28) and Leinster (January 5).