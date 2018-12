Ulster boosted their European Champions Cup knockout qualification hopes with a back-to-back bonus point win over Scarlets in Belfast.

The 30-15 success - with 15 points coming from scrumhalf John Cooney (try, two penalties, two conversions) will keep Ulster in second place before the final two rounds of the competition next month.

Head coach Dan McFarland reflects on the latest win.

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring in the 30-15 win over Scarlets