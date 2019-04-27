Ulster edge out Leinster in Guinness PRO14 derby clash

ULSTER 14 LEINSTER 13

Both sides had made 15 changes apiece for this Irish derby Guinness PRO14 clash in Belfast as second entertained first in Conference B.

The only real tallking point from the opening quarter was how Leinster winger Fergus McFadden failed to be sanctioned with more than just a penalty for what appeared to be a lunge with the head at Sean Reidy.

Reidy was replaced by Marcus Rea, which allowed the Rea family some celebration, as he made his debut and played along side older brother Matty who had started in the backrow.

Prior to that Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne missed an 11th minute penalty, but the visitors did open the scoring on 29 minutes with a try through fullback Jimmy O'Brien - Bryne missing the extras.

Ulster hit back immediately with a try from a determined Dave Shanahan and his fellow halfback Johnny McPhillips converted to make it 7-5 after 32 minutes.

Dave Shanahan goes over for an Ulster try

But a penalty from Byrne and an unconverted try from McFadden sent Leinster in 13-7 ahead at the break.

Both sides made wholesale changes throughout the third quarter, Ulster totally dominating that period, but unable to score so impressive was the Blues defence.

However, eventually on the 61st minute - nine minutes into the sin-bin of Leinster lock Oisin Dowling - debutant Marcus Rea powered his way over close to the posts and Peter Nelson converted for a 14-13 lead.

Ulster dug in to hold that lead to the final whistle.