Ulster girl Katherine makes Irish rugby starting debut against Italy in Six Nations

Ulster have a starting player in the Ireland team for this weekend’s Women’s Six Nations game against Italy.

Enniskillen’s Kathryn Dane - who made her debut in the green jersey against England off the bench and was also a used replacement against Scotland, is the only change to the Irish team for the third game in the series against the Italians on Saturday night in Parma.

The scrumhalf plays her club rugby out of Old Belvedere in the All Ireland League.

Ireland lost heavily at home to England but recovered to win 22-5 against Scotland. The Italians are unbeaten after a win over Scotland and a draw with Wales.

Dane is promoted ahead of Ailsa Hughes who moves to the bench. Lindsay Peat and Laura Sheehan are named in the squad for the first time this tournament.

Head coach Adam Griggs said “It was great to come away with five points after the Scotland test.

“It was a physical game in tough conditions, but the players were focused on putting in a good team performance together and showing the quality rugby they can produce.

“We were pleased with the opportunities that we created and while the challenge for this group is to become even more clinical under pressure, we definitely feel each week we are improving and taking the right steps to get there.

“The Italian game should be a cracker, they have played well of late and are unbeaten so far in this championship which isn’t easy to do.

“We have been preparing diligently and know they have quality footballers that will put you under real pressure, we will need to be aware of these.”