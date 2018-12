Ulster suffered a rare home loss to Connacht in the Guinness PRO14 earlier this season and they want to show their improved form in Galway on Friday night.

Hooker Rob Herring, who is set for another start after leading the side out against Munster last weekend, believes the side are in a better place now than they were when they suffered a first home loss to the Westerners in over 60 years.

Watch as he looks ahead to the game.