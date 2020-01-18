Ulster in a better place to win an away quarter-final than last year: Dan McFarland

Ulster coach Dan McFarland was delighted to see his side reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals for a second consecutive year.

The Irish Province secured the home win they needed to qualify for the quarter-finals thanks to a 22-15 success against Bath at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, on Saturday.

Marcell Coetzee, Robert Baloucoune and Will Addison scored tries for Ulster, with Billy Burns kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Bath's tries came from Ruaridh McConnochie and Ross Batty. Freddie Burns added five points with the boot from a conversion and a penalty.

McFaralnd said: "I'm very happy that is the second year in a row that we have won five pool games and booked ourselves a quarter final.

"Last week i was a little disappointed (away to Clermont) we didn't give ourselves the chance of a home quarter-final but for a club to be at the stage we're at to be able to say we're a top eight team in Europe two years in a row I'm pretty happy.

Ulster's robert Baloucoune scores a try against Bath

"I reckon if we play as well as we can we are in a better position to win a quarter-final this year that last.

"Our attack shape and our ability to prise open defences is better, our defence is definitely better now, our kicking game has progressed in the last two months.

"I don't think we can win a quarter-final away from home, statistics tell us we can't or are less likely to unless we play at our absolute best."

Meanwhile, Bath captain Charlie Ewels felt his side should have earned more reward for their set-piece dominance in the tie.

Ewels said: "I thought the scrum in the first half was a bit give and take either way but I thought in the second half we dominated in that area.

"It was brilliant to see someone like Sam Nixon come on and do really well, he has been testing our first choice boys in training for the whole season now and it was good for him to get his opportunity in this competition.

"I thought the line-out was equal and we were disappointed to concede the maul try but good to score our own.

"Ultimately games at this level come down to moments and momentum is always going to swing between the two teams and ultimately it is about when you have momentum scoring points and when they have momentum holding them.

"In the first half when they we were down to 14 we did a brilliant job in holding them then there was that 15 minute period after half-time they had momentum.

"They managed to score a number of points and when we wrestled momentum back after that we couldn't score enough and get down into their red zone."