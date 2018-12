The festive period brings derbies across the board in the Guinness PRO14 and there is the rivalry is as intense as ever when Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht face each other.

Ulster open their derby series with a near sell-out home game against Munster, before going to Connacht and then back on the road again to face Leinster.

Jordi Murphy, who moved from Leinster to Ulster over the summer, looks ahead to the series and sets his stall out in the opener against Munster