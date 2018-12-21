Ulster labour to home PRO14 Irish derby win over Munster

ULSTER 19 MUNSTER 12

Ulster extended their unbeaten run to four matches as they laboured to a 19-12 win over Munster in the first of three Guinness PRO14 derbies.

However, it was a mostly flat performance from Ulster against a second string Munster side.

Ulster never reached the tempo or performance levels they had in the previous two wins over Scarlets in Europe and Henry Speight did not get the send-off he would have wanted in his last home game for the Province before heading back to Australia after next week's visit to The Sportsground when Connacht at the opposition.

Ulster will be happy to have picked up a vital four points in Conference B of the PRO14, but Munster will probably be content with a losing bonus point in the end.

Billy Burns had kicked off deep, Munster winger Darren Sweetnam gathered, but Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune took him out in the air. There were just 11 seconds on the clock and on TMO review he got a yellow card, probably relieved it was not red.

But Ulster came through the sin-bin period strongly, but after a scrum penalty on halfway, Munster threatened and when Will Addison was a bit too energetic out of the defensive line the visitors took an 11th minute lead through outhalf JJ Hanrahan’s penalty - Baloucoune returning from the bin.

An untidy patch from Ulster was, for them, matched by Munster, eventually saw the hosts work their way out of their own half. A lovely cross-field kick from Burns should have been taken by Baloucoune, but the young winger appeared to slow down - possibly still affected by that earlier yellow card. But it was a potential opportunity wasted by the rookie.

An enterprising backline move got Ulster going forwards again, but it was perhaps a move kept for in the opposition ‘22’. Henry Speight then gathered a high ball and left the chasing Mike Haley for dead, only to kick possession away.

John Cooney was forced off for HIA, Dave Shanahan replacing him.

Ulster continued to make hard work, getting little for their endeavours, although that was as much to do with the bad habits which had plagued them pre November returning.

And after a dire 30 minutes, the near sell-out home crowd were on their feet as Will Addison danced his way through the clambering defence. Shanahan took a pass on, but he was upended before ball was moved left. Addison was high-tackled, but Burns still aimed a crossfield kick for the unmarked Speight, who contrived to fail to gather the high ball.

However, play was brought back for the penalty, it was put to touch, the lineout was secured and from the driving maul captain Rob Herring peeled off for the try. Burns converted to give Ulster a 7-3 lead after 33 minutes.

Munster were on the attack down the other end, hooker Kevin O’Byrne breaking down the tramline. He had a foot in touch, but the Ulster lineout was crooked and from their scrum the visitors pressed through the middle, fullback Haley getting further than Ulster defence coach Jared Payne would have wanted.

Ian Nagle making his starting debut for Ulster having moved on-loan from Leinster, forced a Munster error in a tackle to ease the pressure.

Munster blasted out of the blocks in the second half, the home defence having to be at their best. Finn Wycherley made a strong run and then captain Jaco Taute and Sam Arnold also found their way blocked.

Having weathered that initial storm, it was Addison who spurred the home side into action again gathering a high ball from Burns. But again ball was moved and lost.

Addison was harshly penalised for a high tackle, there was back chat from Ulster and the penalty was advance 10 yards, Hanrahan’s job made easier to reduce the arrears to 7-6 on 50 minutes.

Rory Best was summoned from the bench - both sides making a raft of changes - and Shanahan - now a permanent replacement for Cooney - cleverly won a penalty. Ulster opted for touch again, but did not get the clean ball they needed at the lineout and after play moved left a knock-on ended any further opportunity.

Munster worked their way back up the field, Ulster scrappily held their line at times and had it not been Arno Botha on the wing, would probably have scored after Hanrahan and Arnold moved ball wide.

And from nothing, Addison having carried ball just over halfway, Marcell Coetzee drove on and then Shanahan found replacement James Hume, who injected pace raced through the cover. He looked to have overrun, but slipped inside to Shanahan and there was to be redemption for Balacoune who came on an outside line and raced through to go in under the posts. Burns added the extras.

Munster responded swiftly with a crossfield kick catching Speight out and again only it was Botha on the flank, a potential try was there. However, there was a penalty on 66 minutes which replacement outhalf Bill Johnston goaled to put his side back in losing bonus point range.

The rest of the quarter belonged to Ulster and they got their reward four minutes from the end.

A driving maul from a lineout was well held by Munster, but Best peeled off on the blindside and a quick pass sent Shanahan in at the corner for an unconverted try.

However, Munster secured a last gasp penalty and Johnston ensured they returned to Limerick with a losing bonus point.

Ulster: Ludik; Speight, Addison, McCloskey, Baloucoune; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring (capt), Moore, Nagle, Treadwell; Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Best (Herring 52), McCall (O’Sullivan 55), Kane (Moore 55), Ross, Timoney (Reidy 60), Shanahan (Cooney 24), McPhillips (Hume 65), Hume (Ludik 52), O’Sullivan (McCall HIA 74).

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Arnold, Taute (capt), Wootton; Hanrahan, Mathewson;

Loughman, O'Byrne, Archer, Kleyn, O'Shea; Wycherley, Oliver, Botha.

Replacements: Sherry (O’Byrne 67), Kilcoyne (Loughman 55), Parker (Archer 67), Coombes (Kleyn 67), O'Donnell (Oliver 55), Cronin (Mathewson 55), Johnston (Haley 56), Daly (Hanrahan 62).