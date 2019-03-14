Ulster left sweating ahead of European Cup tie after Iain Henderson suffers knee injury

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has suffered a sprained knee and could be out for a 'few weeks', potentially missing Ulster's European Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Leinster.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Henderson had picked up a knock during the win over France in Dublin last weekend and missed the final Six Nations game in Cardiff against Wales.

With Ulster due to face Leinster in the European Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 30, Ulster fans will be keeping their fingers crossed the knee injury is not serious.

Schmidt said: "He picked it up during the game (against France), he didn't even realise during the game that he had it. I thought he played a super game as well.

"It wasn't actually until we got back to the team hotel that he just felt his knee was a bit sore.

"He has sprained it and won't be available for us this weekend.

Hopefully he'll be back in the next few weeks all going well," added Schmidt.