Ulster mauled by Cheetahs in PRO14 Bloemfontein encounter

TOYOTA CHEETAHS 63 ULSTER 26

Ulster picked up a try scoring bonus point with a late try in Bloemfontein as they suffered a heavy 63-26 loss to Toyota Cheetahs.

The South African side captained and marshalled for an hour by former Ulster star Ruan Pienaar, blew the Irish Province away by the interval, scoring four of their nine tries in the front 40.

Winger Anthony Volmink scored a hat-trick of tries, while fullback Rhyno Smith scored two as Ulster's defence was torn apart

Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche and Reinach Venter also crossed and a penalty try completed the rout.

Lock Sam Carter scored a first try in Ulster colours during the first half, while James Hume, Dave Shanahan and Craig Gilroy added tries.

Pienaar contributed six conversions from six attempts while Ulster debutant outhalf Bill Johnston added the extras to two of the visitors' touchdowns.

Ulster will complete their mini rugby tour of South Africa against Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday