Ulster: No Christmas bonus for head coach, Dan McFarland, but he is happy with win over Munster

Ulster made if four wins in a row as they defeated Munster 19-12 at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night in the Guinness PRO14.

In spite of having winger Robert Baloucoune sin-binned after just 11 seconds for a dangerous tackle, Ulster rallied to secure the win.

Tries from hooker Rob Herring, winger Robert Baloucoune and replacement scrum-half David Shanahan earned the hosts a fourth straight win in all competitions.

All of Munster's points came from penalties, with substitute Bill Johnston's 80th-minute effort earning the visitors a losing bonus point.

Watch Dan McFarland's early post match reaction