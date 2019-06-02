Ulster plan return to Glasgow in preparation for 2019-20 season

Ulster will have back-to-back pre season friendlies against Glasgow Warriors as they build to the start of the new Guinness PRO14 season.

Dan McFarland’s charges will return to the venue of their last game, a disappointing 50-20 loss to the Warriors in the PRO14 semi-finals.

A week later Glasgow lost to Leinster at Celtic Park, the Irish Province retaining the PRO14 title.

The Scots will travel to Belfast for the first hit-out at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, September 7 (kick-off 1.30pm).

Ulster will travel to Scotstoun for the return game a week later, September 14, for a 2.30pm start.

Both games will provide head coach McFarland and his re-jigged coaching team with a valuable opportunity to assess their squad ahead of the new PRO14 season, which will kick-off at the end of September.

Last August, a number of Abbey Insurance Academy players, such as Michael Lowry, Eric O’Sullivan, Angus Kernohan and James Hume, featured in pre-season hit-outs, before going on to enjoy breakthrough seasons for the senior team.

For Ulster supporters, the game at Kingspan Stadium may be a first opportunity to see new signings such as Sam Carter, Matt Faddes, Gareth Milasinovich and Bill Johnston in action, while the likes of Will Addison and Craig Gilroy could feature after missing large chunks of last season due to injuries.