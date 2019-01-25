Ulster player ratings from Pro14 clash against Benetton

Ratings from Ulster’s draw with Benetton in Friday night’s Pro14 clash at tbe Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Ulster Ratings

M Lowry; constant threat to the visitor’s defence by launching counter attacks, had not chance stopping Ruzza scoring 7

R Baloucoune, solid in defence making a try saving tackle, little chance to add to his try tally 6

J Hume: best work was limited to defence as he made 13 tackles, little effect in attack 6

S McCloskey: one of Ulster’s few ball carrying threats in the first half, didn’t re-emerge for second half 6

L Ludik; scored after 50 seconds with a good finish in the corner, made most metres in attack 8

B Burns: kicking game wasn’t on the money as the Benetton defence were able to read it well 5

D Shanahan: box kicked well into the wind but was ponderous at the breakdown producing slow attacking ball 5

A Warwick: strong showing in the loose with 12 carries and 14 tackles, solid at the set piece 8

R Herring: missed one line out throw but rest generally good, made a lot of tackles in defence 6

M Moore: did his job in the scrum, put his body on the line in the loose exchanges 7

A O’Connor: topped the tackle stats for Ulster with 22, won 6 lineouts and carried well in attack 7

K Treadwell: one big ball carry but otherwise quiet in attack, most of his work done in defence 5

I Nagle: won an important defensive turnover in the first half, industrious with tackling and carrying in loose 6

N Timoney: grew into the game as it progressed, running caused the Italians trouble during second half 6

G Jones: didn’t influence the game as he wanted as Ulster struggled to gain control at the breakdown 4

Replacements:

J Andrew: line out darts were good 5

W Herbst: not used

T O’Toole: carried well in attack 5

M Dalton: late cameo 5

C Ross: won the turn over that won the final penalty which led to the draw salvaging penalty try 6

J Stewart: didn’t take his chance to impress 4

D Cave: fumbled with try line at his mercy 5

R Lyttle: one break that nearly led to a try 6