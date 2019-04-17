Ulster prop Marty Moore out for rest of season

Ulster prop Marty Moore has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury sustained in the win over Edinburgh last weekend.

Ulster revealed on Wednesday that Moore will visit a specialist this week to see the extent of the injury.

Former Wasps front row Moore hobbled off after just 10 minutes of Friday’s game.

Winger Jacob Stockdale suffered a hamstring injury in the same Pro14 game at Murrayfield and his recovery is being “monitored on an ongoing basis”.

Will Addison was already ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing back surgery.