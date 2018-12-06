Ulster Rugby Head Coach Dan McFarland pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Ulster Rugby Captain’s run ahead of Scarlets clash

Ulster meet the Welsh side at Parc Y Scarlets before facing them again a week later in the back-to-back pool matches in the Champions Cup

Ulster Rugby prepare to travel to Wales

Ulster Rugby's Dave Shanahan pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Ulster Rugby's Dave Shanahan pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Buy a Photo
Ulster Rugby players pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast
Ulster Rugby players pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast
Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Buy a Photo
Ulster Rugby's Iain Henderson pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Ulster Rugby's Iain Henderson pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Buy a Photo
Ulster Rugby's Rory Best pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Ulster Rugby's Rory Best pictured during Captain's Run at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3