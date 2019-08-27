Ulster Rugby launch Kukri Sports kit for 2019/20 season

Ulster Rugby have revealed the Kukri Sports new home and away kits ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Season Ticket holders were invited to an exclusive unveiling at Kingspan Stadium this evening (Tuesday), with new players Sam Carter, Matt Faddes, Bill Johnston, Gareth Milasinovich and David O’Connor all in attendance.

Ulster Rugby players (l-r) Louis Ludik, Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes, Sam Carter and John Andrew launch the clubs new 2019/20 home kit, manufactured by Kukri Sports

The new home (traditional white) and away (black) kits both have a round colour and feature a wave pattern across the front which incorporates the nine counties of Ulster.

There is a new sponsorship addition to the jersey with Openreach branding replacing BT on the right sleeve, while Kingspan, Bank of Ireland, Go Power and Tobermore retain their on-kit presence.

The kits will be worn in both the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup, meaning there will be no designated European kit this year.

The new jerseys are now available in-store at retailers province-wide and online at UlsterRugbyShop.com.

The Replica supporter jerseys will retail at £45 for children and £55 for adults, while the Pro jerseys are available for £60 for children and £70 for adults.

Terry Jackson, Director and General Manager, Kukri Ireland, said: ‘’We’re immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with Ulster Rugby, a club which does such fantastic work in the local community and for the sport of rugby at grassroots level.

"Our playing kit is developed and produced in the UK by a team of rugby specialists and is tested to ensure it withstands the rigours of professional rugby. We hope the new playing kit is further evidence of our continued commitment to delivering excellence on and off the field of play. It’s always our intention to produce kit that both the club and their loyal fan base are proud of.

"We all feel a sense of pride seeing the players in their Kukri kits on match days and we’re delighted our journey with Ulster Rugby continues.’’

Neil Hanna, Head of Commercial at Ulster Rugby, added: "We’ve been working closely with the team at Kukri Sports to produce a new kit that looks great for supporters, but also has the high-performance element that is so critical to the players. Feedback from the playing group has been really positive and we hope the supporters love it as much as they do.

"We’re really excited for the start of the 2019/20 season and we’re looking forward to seeing the new jerseys worn on the pitch, in the terraces and stands at Kingspan Stadium, and across the Province of Ulster."