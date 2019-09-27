Ulster’s Billy Burns hails perfect start to new Pro14 season with bonus point victory over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster out half Billy Burns was delighted to kick off the Pro14 campaign with a 38-14 bonus point win of the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

The out half set up two tries for winger Craig Gilroy as Ulster began the new season on a high.

“It’s a good start but that’s all it is, but it was a great all-round performance and the guys who came off the bench really added to it,” said Burns.

“Gilroy is pretty prolific isn’t he? He’s one of those wingers who’s always out there in space, he gives us kickers licence to put that ball across.

“He probably got me out of jail with that second one when he got above their winger to take it,” added Burns.

“It’s great to have him back, he had a tough year last year and we missed him when he was injured but he’s a quality player and it’s great to have him about the squad.”

Burns is thoroughly enjoying his rugby at Ulster and says the team is focused on winning trophies this season.

“I’ve loved it over here and it’s been a great challenge, I enjoyed my year,” he said.

“It’s all about us building on last year. We want to be winning trophies. We didn’t last year but we did a lot of good stuff but I think for us it’s about continually improving.

“We’ve got a young group of guys, we’re hoping to achieve things, keep putting in performances like that, and if we can keep improving, I think we’ll be in a pretty good place at the end of the season.”