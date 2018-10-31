Ulster’s Craig Gilroy ruled out of Italian trip, but Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey in mix

Assistant coach Dwayne Peel expected Craig Gilroy not to be involved in Ulster’s Guinness PRO14 game against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday.

Gilroy suffered a back spasm during warm-up ahead of last week’s home game againstDragons.

While he was listed on an new medical update yesterday morning, Peel later said he did not thing he would be involved against the Italians.

That update also included rookies Robert Baloucoune and Michael Lowry who picked up a groin and quad injury respectively in the game against Dragons.

Peel said they remained hopeful both would be available for the weekend.

The assistant coach said there was also a chance Irish internationals Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey may be released by Ireland.

They were named in a 42-man squad for the forthcoming Autumn Test series.

A 26-man squad was named ahead of the opening game against Italy in Chicago on Saturday.

Herring and McCloskey, along with Rory Best and Iain Henderson were not included, although the latter pair will be used in the games against Argentina and New Zealand in Dublin on November 10 and 17.

Given Ulster are missing several players due to international duty and injury, the release of Herring and McCloskey would be a huge boot for the Benetton game.