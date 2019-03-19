Ulster’s Darren Cave still considering his future options

Ulster most capped current player, Darren Cave, admits he has found himself thinking more about the future recently, but he is still to make a decision on what that holds for him.

The 31-year-old, who has made 223 appearances for Ulster just behind the most capped player, Andrew Trimble, is out of contract at the end of the current season.

It is not a new situation for him, he faced exactly the same decision this time last year, but was offered a new contract.

Now in his 12th season with the Province, he has not featured as prominently as in the past - but has still made 14 appearances this season.

On Tuesday at the weekly pre-match media briefing ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 against Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium, Cave made it clear that if this season was his last with Ulster it would be unlikely he would play elsewhere.

“I have not made a decision on so I don’t really want to speculate too much, but I have been thinking about the future more recently.

“Ideally I’d like to retire as a one club man. But again there are so many things to consider, playing elsewhere would not be off the table, but I would say that it is probably highly unlikely.”

He added: “ I always presumed I would play until I was 35 or 36 and I would retire injured of just could not physically hack it anymore.

“I suppose I have changed my tune a little bit on that, but I have not fully made a decision,” he added.