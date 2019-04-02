Ulster's Jacob Stockdale will be scoring tries soon insists Dan Soper

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper has no concerns about Jacob Stockdale being affected long term by his try scoring fumble against Leinster in the European Champions Cup quarter-final.

The international winger who scores tries for fun, failed to dot the ball down after crossing the line early in the second half against Leinster in the quarter-final tie at the Aviva Stadium, Ulster eventually losing 21-18 having been 13-11 ahead at the break.

Much has been said of the error in the wake of the game and the ifs and buts around it.

However, skill coach Soper said they squad were right behind Stockdale, who apologised on social media on Sunday to Ulster fans, and that the winger would be back scoring tries soon.

