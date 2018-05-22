Ulster’s John Cooney full of enthusiasm already for new season

Buoyed by an end of season win over Ospreys, John Cooney was already looking forward enthusiastically to the new term on Sunday evening.

Ulster drew a line under what had been a challenging season both on and off the field with an impressive performance in a 35-17 win over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

The play-off game secured the seventh and final place from Guinness PRO14 for next season’s European Champions Cup.

And signing off on a high - it was Ulster’s fifth game unbeaten in a row - is just what Cooney wanted to do as he looked ahead positively to next season.

While Ulster failed for the second successive year for the PRO14 play-offs, they were also in danger of not qualifying for top tier rugby in Europe for the first time in over 20 years.

But a brace of tries from winger Craig Gilroy and one each from Kieran Treadwell and Jacob Stockdale plus 15 points from the boot of Cooney saw them comfortably over the line.

The day also marked the end of the road for 13 players - some retiring, some moving on - and the end of Jono Gibbes’ tenure as head coach.

Dan McFarland has already been appointed the new man at the helm, and while there is a question mark over his actual start date, with all the goings and some comings, it will be another new beginning at Kingspan Stadium.

Three victories - two with bonus points - and a draw in Limerick against Munster led Ulster into their Euro play-off game and they delivered once again.

“We have finished the season very well and everyone is looking forward to a new start and a new beginning,” said Cooney.

“There are new players coming in, new coaches, and personally I am looking forward to it. It’s nice to have a new approach,” he added.

Ulster must carry the end of season form into the new term come August and Cooney feels continuity will be one of the key factors.

“Talking to people over the last two or three seasons it seems like Ulster seem to struggle halfway through the season.

“We started well this season but looking back at previous games and we just really need to relay the importance of those mid-games and games like the Dragons game where we drew, Zebre, these games where we know we need to take points.

“If you watch Leinster they’re so efficient. They might not even play always that well they always come out with points that they need so I think next season we’ll really relay that mid-season as a time to really attack it.”

And qualifying for the Champions Cup was also part of the building plans going forward.

“It is really important (to make the Champions Cup) even for the fans it is really important to be playing that top tier, if you want to test yourself against the best I think it makes a big difference,” said Cooney.

“I think we did front up in the big games this season like La Rochelle at home and Harlequins away it’s just nice to be in those big fixtures and with Dan coming in the summer hopefully we get a good pre season.

“Coming off the back of winning at Connacht and you get the right coach in place and the players all buy into it you can take on any team as long as you have you patterns and good habits.

“If you took at that Connacht team that won the PRO12, no one would say they were the best team on paper, the brand of rugby they played that season they really took it to everyone and the academy really performed well so it is not about those 15 individuals it’s about 30/35 people who you are going to use.

“It’s about building those habits and getting into the game time where you are under the cosh and you just develop good habits.

“It is hard with two coaches leaving and I think we have finally got into our gears with Jono and it is disappointing he is leaving but with Dan getting his time I think we’ll be very good.”

Cooney’s move to Ulster from Connacht last summer saw him arrive to fill big boots with the departure of South African scrumhalf, Ruan Pienaar.

But he was soon making his own mark and at the recent end of season Ulster Rugby awards he was named player of the year by his peers, supporters and the media for a unique treble

“Awards are nice and I cam here to prove a point. I came to Ulster and really pushed on hard,” added Cooney.