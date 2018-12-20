Ulster’s Louis Ludik happy to be back in frontline for Munster clash

The memories of a record defeat in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park still lingers a bit with Ulster, but there is an opportunity to ease the pain by defeating Munster in Belfast tomorrow night.

Ulster suffered a 64-7 reverse to a full strength Munster side in Limerick back in September, the hosts running in nine tries on the night.

Admittedly there were restrictions on the national players and plethora of injury issues ongoing at Ulster, but the heavy defeat was felt as a collective.

Louis Ludik, who was one of those in the medical room, said it was a case of winning as a squad and losing as a squad.

“Obviously, you look at past performances and you know when you’re off the game,” he said.

“Whenever you don’t play as well as you could, Munster will punish you, so we know if we’re not up for it on Friday night, it can be the same result.

“We know we have to match them physically and be better than them. They’re going to bring their ‘A’ Game and we have to match that.

“It doesn’t matter when and where you play Munster, it’s always going to be tough. We know that and that’s the way we see it,” he added.

Ulster are certainly in a better place and three wins on the bounce, including back-to-back European Cup wins over Scarlets have lifted spirits, given belief and some momentum.

“It’s great getting two wins in Europe and 10 points is good any day of the week but in rugby it can end very quickly and momentum can be broken,” explained Ludik.

“It can be stopped very quickly so we have to take those positives out of those games but obviously we’re confident and we know what we can do and taking that forward is massive.

“In the past we struggled with that at Ulster, normally we play well one game and then we struggle the next.

“But we’ve done that (played well) twice now and just have to keep on with that momentum.

“It’s going to be very important but we know what’s coming. They’ll not make it easy so we just have to take it to them.”

Ludik returning from injury for the PRO14 games against Scarlets, which they lost, but since that they fired well and he is just glad to be back playing.

“Yes it has gone well for us the last few weeks.

“It was frustrating (for me) while I was injured but the guys have just been playing amazing rugby.

“The maul has been outstanding, Billy (Burns) and then Jacob (Stockdale) scoring tries to name but two, but the whole team has been playing really, really well.

“Some guys have just been stepping up and playing amazing rugby and scoring tries, it just makes life easy.

“It makes rugby look easy whenever guys are on top form and doing very well.

“The forwards have been going really well, mauling and good solid scrums so there’s a lot of stuff that’s falling into place and whenever there are individuals playing good rugby it puts everything on a platform for us to attack out wide.”

Ludik is regarded as a utility back having played fullback, centre and wing over recent weeks, but he is just happy to be involved and utilised wherever is required.

“I don’t mind at all, it keeps me on my toes,” laughs Ludik “I just like to serve the team and wherever I’m needed I’ll be there.

“At centre I like to defend, I like the contact side of the game. I’m way more sore after a game when I play centre.

“At wing or fullback it’s not the same as you don’t take that much contact.

“But I don’t mind it’s just great being out there on the field and playing with the guys.”