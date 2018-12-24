Ulster's Marcell Coetzee reflects on a man of the match performance against Munster

Ulster ground out a 19-12 win over Munster in the Guinness PRO14 derby clash at Kingspan Stadium.

Backrow forward Marcell Coetzee was to the forefront in the pack and he reflects on his man of the match performance and how Ulster improved physically in the second half.

Ulster's Marcell Coetzee

