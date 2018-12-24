Ulster's Marcell Coetzee reflects on a man of the match performance against Munster Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Ulster ground out a 19-12 win over Munster in the Guinness PRO14 derby clash at Kingspan Stadium. Backrow forward Marcell Coetzee was to the forefront in the pack and he reflects on his man of the match performance and how Ulster improved physically in the second half. Ulster's Marcell Coetzee Marcell Coetzee challenges Ulster to press on during derby Guinness PRO14 games