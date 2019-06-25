Ulster’s Marcell Coetzee to challenge for World Cup place with South Africa

Marcell Coetzee’s impressive season with Ulster has seen him called into the South African National side ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

Having endured two difficult seasons with the Irish Province due to serious knee injuries, he emerged fully fit this year to be one of the star performers.

The backrow was named in the Springboks 26-strong training squad ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship next month.

The 28-year-old will have every opportunity to prove himself to Boks coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of selection for the global event in September.

South Africa are drawn in the same pool as defending champions New Zealand.

Dependent on the outcome of the group stages, Coetzee could come up against Ireland in the quarter-finals.

Coetzee was named Ulster Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year for last season.

South Africa begin their bid to win the Rugby Championship when they host Australia on July 20.