Ulster’s Michael Lowry set to seize opportunity to play favoured outhalf role

Although rising star Michael Lowry is happy to pull on the Ulster jersey with whatever number on the back, on Friday night he gets the opportunity to make his first start in his favoured outhalf role.

The former RBAI Schools’ Cup winner caught the eye in the flyhalf position and since the Abbey Insurance Academy player has made his breakthrough into the senior Ulster side, he is yet to open at number 10 in a competitive fixture.

He did start in the pivotal role against Gloucester in a pre-season friendly and came off the bench for the crunch European Cup games against Racing and Leicester Tigers for regular starter Billy Burns.

He has proven accomplished at fullback and has fitted in comfortably in the midfield, but many have wanted to see him at 10.

Lowry previously admitted: “In the long term, I want to play 10 and if I get back into 10. But at the minute, I’m really happy to be playing full-back and getting on the team. I think it’s important to have a couple of positions that you can play and it definitely helps your options wherever you get to play.”

With John Cooney on one time and Stuart McCloskey on the other, having that experience will also help Lowry - although as he has previously shown (in the Euro games) he is not afraid to dictate things from outhalf.

It is a chance he will not want to pass up.