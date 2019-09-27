Ulster secure bonus point win over Ospreys in PRO14 opener at Kingspan Stadium

There had been a high expectation for the start of the new Guinness PRO14 season for Ulster and Dan McFarland’s charges eventually delivered what a good crowd at Kingspan Stadium wanted on Friday night.

Securing a 38-14 bonus point win against an Ospreys side ravaged by injuries and World Cup call-ups was just what the doctor ordered before Ulster go on their travels to South Africa for games against Cheetahs and The Kings.

It came after a somewhat shaky start by the home side, parading several of their new summer signings, Ospreys going into an 8-0 lead and going toe to toe with Ulster up to the break.

Outhalf Luke Price kicked a cheap penalty give away in front of the posts after five minutes.

Then a break over half way from Price saw him feed fullback Dan Evans clear, he rounded Rob Lyttle and the Ulster winger was unable to deny the try in spite of some valiant efforts.

Price failed with the conversion but the Welsh side were 8-0 ahead.

Ulster responded but several sorties to the Ospreys red zone were thwarted although scumhalf John Cooney did see a penalty effort drift narrowly wide after 11 minutes.

The next penalty chance was put to touch, but the Ospreys defended the driving maul of the lineout well.

Ulster looked to pick and go, but again the way was blocked, and on the next phase outhalf Billy Burns put over a lovely crossfield kick which winger Craig Gilroy gathered to cross.

Cooney’s conversion went in off the upright and the atmosphere changed a little in the stadium with Ulster now a point behind.

A penalty kick from halfway from Price, which just dropped over the crossbar, saw Ospreys out to 11-7 as the Welsh side continue to thwart the home side when they had possession.

The injection needed came from Ulster when they made some inroads into the Ospreys half. Winger Lyttle made a lovely jinxing run through on the left flank, but was hauled down just short of the line. But Ospreys winger Luke Morgan killed the ball and was off to the sin-bin for 10 minutes.

From the kick to touch and lineout, Ulster moved the ball the full width of the pitch, but the impressively organised Ospreys defence seemed to have the match of them. Ball came back to the left and on the 11th phase Greg Jones - a late replacement for Jordi Murphy withdrawn as a precaution in case a call from Japan comes with the injury concerns over Jack Conan - went over for the try.

Cooney drilled a lovely conversion from the left touchline and Ulster had gone ahead 14-11, only for Price to strike back with another penalty to level things at 14-all.

But the final say of the half belonged to Ulster, a lively passage on the left saw Gilroy make a short burst and then feed debutant Matt Faddes to roar through and score in the corner.

Cooney had found his kicking boots, nailing the conversion from the right touchline to send Ulster in 21-14 ahead.

One of the four floodlights failed during the break, but the teams returned and it was Ulster who made the early running as the weather began to turn inclement.

Cooney extended the lead to 24-14 with a 46th minute penalty and four minutes later another cross field hoist from Burns found Gilroy who romped in under the posts to leave Cooney’s conversion a formality to make it 31-14 and the try scoring bonus point bagged.

Then a break from Faddes turned the Ospreys defence inside out, he gave to Lyttle who kicked ahead, but looked to be taken out as he cross the line by Morgan. But Faddes followed up and looked to have scored but on review he went over the ball.

However, the TMO review determined that Morgan had deliberately taken Nelson out, he got a red card - his second yellow - and the penalty try put Ulster clear at 38-14.

Ospreys did cross with the last play of the game, but it was ruled out for a forward pass.