ULSTER: Stockdale signs fresh deal

Jacob Stockdale is in it for the long term with Ulster.

The exciting Ireland winger has penned a new deal with the Province until the summer of 2020.

Stockdale, who is expected to make his seventh Irish start on Saturday against Scotland in the Six Nations has been the talk of Ireland this season.

Two tries against Italy in the last Six Nations match in Dublin a fortnight ago took the three-quarter’s tally to six in six appearances.

For Ulster he has scored eight tries in 13 appearances this season - 17 tries in 37 caps for the 21-year-old.

Now the former Wallac e High School pupil is hoping he can enjoy some success with Ulster.

“Hopefully I can continue to improve and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team,” said Stockdale who joined the Ulster Academy in 2014.

“As a young lad from Ulster, I’ve grown up watching the club and to get to pull on the white jersey is an honour for me.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some really top class players and learn from them, as well as play with guys that I have been friends with for a long time.”

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s operations director added: “Jacob’s rise has been incredible.

“He was earmarked as a future international from a young age.”

MORE RUGBY p52