Ulster v Benetton: Latest from Kingspan Stadium

ULSTER 10 BENETTON 17 (61 mins)

It was a blistering start from Ulster. Billy Burns kicked off, ball was turned over and a break from fuillback Michael Lowry opened things up on the left.

His pefectly timed pass to centre Stuart McCloskey was followed by another quality pass to Louis Ludik and the winger raced in with only 48 seconds on the clock.

Outhalf Billy Burns failed with the conversion from the touchline.

It was a continued ambitious approach from the home side after that, but they just could not find another way as easily through again and the visitors were starting to dominate things at the breakdown.

The Italians rallied and began to put the pressure on. It looked as though winger Ratuva Tavuyara was in at the right corner, but Lowry made an impressive tackle to halt that.

Benetton contined to find small roads into the Ulster half and on 10 minutes did get their reward when lock Frederico Ruzza charged over the brave Lowry tackle effort to level the scores. Outhalf Ian McKinley popped over a superb touchline conoversion and the visitors were 7-5 ahead.

Ulster needed to get back into this, but poor exits, or inaccurate passing, kept them on the backfoot and losing the breakdown battles was not aiding their cause.

On 25 minutes Benetton found some space and numbers of the left but Robert Baloucoune put in a great tackle on fullback Luca Sperandio to deny a potential try opportunity.

Ulster laboured at the back of rucks and mauls, the kicking was poor and Benetton continued to dominate territory and possession.

A minute from the break Ulster conceded a penalty on their 10m line and McKinley obliged, via the left pole, to give them a 10-7 interval lead.

Darren Cave replaced Stuart McCloskey at the break for Ulster.

It was a positive start from Ulster to the second half. A penalty early on gave them territorial advantage and a further penalty saw them go for the corner. The first drive was repelled, but another penalty came. From that lineout Ulster put on a huge surge and hooker Rob Herring emerged from the bottom of the maul to level the scores.

Lowry took over the place kicking duties, but his conversion effort rebounded off the left pole to leave things all square.

But just as in the first half Ulster disappeared into their shell again and it was the Italians who began to gain the upper hand once again.

Their second try of the night was fully deserved after some patience build-up play, winger Tavuyara going over. McKinley nailed another conversion from the touchline and their lead was seven points as the hour mark approached.